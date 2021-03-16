Gurugram looks to balance fallout from pvt job reservation

Gurugram: As the Haryana government grapples with criticisms from all quarters for its policy asking private employers in Gurugram to reserve 75 per cent positions for locals, which is expected to draw away investments from the NCR city, it is planning to pull investments in the region through the planned Film City and Global City projects and the Sohna Industrial township project.



With the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor already underway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway passing through Gurugram, the government agencies want to cash in from these major road infrastructure projects. According to government sources, the proposed film city in the state's Budget will be set up along the KMP expressway. Though planned a long time back, work is also expected to start in setting up Global City that will be built near Sohna Road which is being revamped as it forms a major part of the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor.

After an industrial management township (IMT) in Manesar, Gurugram got its second IMT at Sohna which is located along the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor. According to the Haryana Government in the last 1.5 years since this Government has been in power, there has been an investment of Rs 17,500 crore in Haryana — most of this in Gurugram.

The Haryana Government however is facing a lot of criticism over reservation of 75 percent of reservation of jobs in the private sector. With most of the major industrial and service sectors of Haryana being located in Gurugram, many have expressed fear that this policy may lead to new investments now moving away from Gurugram to Noida and Greater Noida.

"Gurugram has played a key role in the progress of Haryana and now with the creation of new townships we expect to bring in more investments in Gurugram and create more employment opportunities for our youth population. Not only new industries but several service, technological and entertainment hubs will also be created in the coming years", said a senior public official from the Haryana Government.

The Haryana Government aided by the Central Government in the past has taken a cue from the growth model of South Korea and Japan that emphasised the development of infrastructure, especially its roads and highways. Not only a large number of commercial residential industrial centres come up around National Highway-8 but also most of the Fortune 500 companies that have their base in Gurugram are also located along this Expressway.