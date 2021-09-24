Gurugram has now fully vaccinated 10L people

Gurugram: Gurugram on Friday achieved the feat of getting one million (10 lakhs) of its citizens fully vaccinated. There are now 10.07 lakh citizens in Gurugram that have got both the doses of COVID vaccine. Moreover, emphasis by the district administration to get more people fully vaccinated has ensured that now there are more than 33 per cent people in Gurugram that have got both the doses of COVID vaccine. Gurugram is also inching closer toward administering more than three million (30 lakh) vaccine doses in total. Till Friday evening 29.92 lakh vaccines had been administered.