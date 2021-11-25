Gurugram: Debt-ridden HSVP reclaims 4 acres of land by razing close to 1,800 slums

Gurugram: Taking a firm stance towards reclaiming its land which according to Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) was illegally occupied, the public agency on Tuesday and Wednesday conducted a massive demolition drive in Nathupur.



In the process HSVP was able to reclaim four acres of land by razing close to 1,800 slums. Not willing to compromise, the public officials once again did not take into account the desperate pleas and cries of thousands of people who were residing in these slums. Even though there were protests, the situation was immediately brought under control and the demolition was carried out.

After the demolition of Banjara market in Sector-52 a month ago, this is the second major demolition drive carried out by the public agency. Just a few metres away from Cyber Greens areas where headquarters of top multinationals are located, these four acres of land is of great significance to HSVP. Heavily under debt, the public agency is now looking to monetise its assets so that it can pay its debts. For over a year even despite prevalence of COVID-19 the HSVP and Department of Town and Country Planning have been carrying out demolition drives and have razed thousands of slums in the process.

Areas where slums have been demolished earlier include Sikanderpur, Bhondsi, Sector 52, Sector 10 A, Gwal Pahari, and Chakkarpur. While many residents have appreciated the public agencies in Gurugram for carrying out such massive demolition drives there have also been criticisms and occasional protests. Many have complained that the public agencies are selective in their approach and are targeting the financially weak citizens at a time of COVID-19. Grievances have also been expressed of how public agencies have been extremely callous in carrying out the demolition drive and have not even tried to rehabilitate citizens who are displaced after their homes are demolished. Citing corruption in the entire process residents have also highlighted how despite demolitions illegal slums are allowed to come up once again in these areas.