Gurugram anganwadi workers continue stir for pay-raise

Gurugram: Angry over pending dues and poor working conditions, hundreds of women anganwadi workers have now been protesting for weeks, also holding a march towards Vikas Sadan, the main headquarters of Gurugram District Administration, recently and blocking entry for a while. The women frontline workers highlighted that despite several pleas, top government officials have continued to ignore their demands for a hike in pay and better working conditions, which ultimately resulted in them coming out on the streets.



The anger of these women workers further increased when there were reports of the Gurugram District Administration terminating the services of certain workers over the growing protests.

This is not the first time anganwadi workers have protested for their rights. Even as top district officials have tried to downplay this particular incident, it has again brought to the fore how grassroots-level health workers in Gurugram time and again have had to resort to protests for better financial incentives and better working conditions.

Not just anganwadi workers, a week ago, more than 3,000 government doctors threatened to shut down OPD and emergency services due to discontent with officials in the city.

The doctors shared a grouse about how unfair means were used by top officials in terms of appointments and promotions. The protesting doctors demanded that the appointment of a Special Medical Officer (SMO) should be made and also post graduate reservations for doctors serving in rural areas.

After a symbolic protest, during which all OPD

services were withdrawn on January 14, the doctors decide to suspend the protest after negotiations with officials

While Gurugram may boast of having the country's top private super speciality hospitals, its public healthcare systems continue to

degrade. In works for close to three years, there is no clarity on when Gurugram will get its new Civil Hospital close to Sadar Bazaar.

Despite its announcement more than six years ago, the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here also continues to be delayed due to several hurdles like environmental clearances and pending dues to villagers whose lands

were procured for setting up of the hospital.