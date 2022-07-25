Gurugram: 8 booked for alleged involvement in illegal mining
Gurugram: Nuh police has booked eight for their alleged involvement in illegal mining in the hillocks of Silkhon village in Tauru, an official said on Sunday.
An FIR was registered following a complaint by inspector Bhanu Pratap Singh of the mining department.
According to the report, the mining inspector Bhanu Pratap Singh and mining guard Narender Pal had got a tip-off about illegal mining being carried out in this Gair Mumkin Pahar Pahad.
"During inspection we found some freshly mined stones and there were prints of vehicles in those spots though nobody was spotted in these areas. Following questioning of locals we have got to know that eight were involved in illegal mining here," read the mining department's complaint to the police.
Following the complaint an FIR was registered against Samsher alias Lulu, Kala, Hasan, Hafij, Hakmeen, Mufid alias Heater and Aasin under sections 379 (theft), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC and section 21(4)A of Mining act 1957 at Sadar Tauru police station.
"As per the complaint an FIR has been registered and probe is on", said ASI Netrapal, the investigating officer.
