Gurugram: 2 ICU beds left; CM says enough available

Gurugram: As Gurugram on Tuesday reported 2,344 new Covid-19 cases and four more deaths from the virus, official data from authorities showed that just two ICU beds for Covid-19 patients were vacant as of Tuesday night across 42 hospitals where virus patients are being treated.



It continues to be an agonising struggle for the kin of hundreds of COVID-19 patients who are striving to get hospital beds or life-saving drugs for recovery or in the worst circumstances, the survival of their loved ones.

Almost all the major private and public hospitals have now officially mentioned that they have run out of ICU and ventilator beds.

Most desperate relatives continued to seek assistance either through means of social media or through their friends.

Speaking on the situation of COVID-19, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday reiterated that migrant workers should not panic as his government was not mulling any lockdown in the state. Ironically, the Chief Minister also mentioned that there were enough hospital beds available for the treatment of patients.

Speaking on the challenging health situation prevailing in Gurugram, Dr. Virender Yadav Chief Medical Officer said, "The hospital beds in Gurugram have seen a huge demand as not only patients from Gurugram but also from Delhi and other states have come to Gurugram for treatment. With a large number of inflows, we also expect that there will also be discharges and that will create more space. We have directed private hospitals to only admit serious patients. On our part, we will be setting up over 100 ICU beds in the coming days at our SGT medical facility."

Moreover, with the surge scaring many residents into voluntary tests, laboratories here have backed up to a point where results are delayed by up to 72 hours. For the last two weeks, Gurugram on average is conducting more than 10,000 tests on a daily basis.

With private testing centers not having much of a presence in rural Gurugram, a large number of residents are dependent on public testing center facilities, which see crowds and long queues every day.