Gurudwaras under pressure but more step up to offer Namaz space

Gurugram: Even as gurudwara that had offered Namaz space to Muslims are under pressure from Hindu outfits to reconsider their decision, the continuous disruption of public Namaz in Gurugram for the last two months has now led to more good samaritans offering up their private spaces for the prayers.



After Akshay Yadav, a resident of Sector 12, offered his commercial garage for Muslim devotees for prayers this Friday, now one more resident Lekhi Ram has volunteered to offer his individual space in Sheetla colony — very close to the Sector-12A Namaz site — where disruptions have escalated over the weeks.

Presently residing in Sector 44, Lekhi Ram got in touch with Haji Shahzad Khan of Muslim Ekta Manch and offered his individual space for offering Friday prayers till the time the space is not being utilised.

"I have a vacant property at Sheetla colony which is not being used so I have offered that space for Muslim devotees to offer Friday Namaz till the time I or my family do not utilise it. It is important that we maintain harmony in the city and find ways to resolve differences," said Lekhi Ram.

At a time when more and more public Namaz spaces are being obstructed by protesting Hindu outfits, such instances have now started to emerge. In fact, even this Friday protests came up at the designated Namaz site in Sector 37.

Shahzad Khan who is among one of the representatives who are negotiating with the Gurugram District Administration acknowledged that the space was offered to Muslim devotees. He also highlighted more individuals on the pretext of not disclosing their names have come forward and offered space to Muslim

devotees.

Taking cognizance of Muslim devotees not having enough spaces for Friday Namaz, the management of certain Gurdwaras came forward and offered their spaces to Muslim devotees.

With celebrations of Guru Purab being organised in Gurdwaras, the Muslim devotees, while could not offer prayers there this Friday, some delegates had visited and expressed gratitude for the offer in such times.

They have also alleged that there were certain Hindu right-wing group members who were also present in the Gurdwaras. These members had allegedly urged Sikh members to not allow Namaz to be offered in the Gurdwara premises. Moreover, there are certain Sikh representatives that have raised objections to Namaz being offered in gurdwaras but have not stated it officially.

With the negotiations on this matter in the process, the Muslim representatives have stated that they want some land so that they can accommodate their devotees for prayers. The Muslim Ekta Manch had also released a statement saying that they would not need to offer prayers in public if 19 Waqf properties, including mosques, were freed of encroachments.