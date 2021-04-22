Gurudwaras start home delivery for Covid-hit

Noida/new delhi: Amid a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, Noida's Sector 18 gurudwara is running a free home delivery meal service for Covid patients in Noida. The gurudwara is providing two-time meals for the patients under home isolation who are not able to prepare their own food.



As per Giani Gurpreet Singh, head granthi of Shri Guru Singh Sabha at Sector 18, the doorstep delivery of food had been running since September last year but as the situation got better, the services were stopped for a few months.

"We have set up a helpline number to check the details of orders and the food is then prepared and packed and delivered at the doorstep with the help of some residents who work as volunteers," he said.

He further said that the lists are updated daily and distributed to the kitchens who then deliver the food at the society gates for guards to pick up and deliver.

As per an estimate, the gurudwara is providing doorstep meals to over 200 infected patients. The service has also been put into place for the single Covid patient with no support and as the maids are barred from visiting their residences.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has restarted its langar sewa, this time even delivering food to families who have tested positive and are unable to cook or arrange a meal for themselves.

The DSGMC, which started its home-delivery services on Tuesday, has launched several helpline numbers where people can call them and ask for home delivery of food.

"We are delivering food to families who have been tested COVID-19 positive and are unable to cook or arrange food for themselves. Nutritious, healthy and tasty food is being packed for such families, and the teams delivering food packets are using PPE kits and other safety wears," DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a statement.

Besides home delivery, the DSGMC is also serving langar to a large number of poor families, including migrant labourers, in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)