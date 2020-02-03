Gunmen fire shots at Jamia, caught on CCTV

NEW DELHI: Two men on a motorbike opened fire at Jamia Millia Islamia University gate number 5 on Sunday night at around 11:30 pm. The rider of the bike fired a shot in the air before the duo fled towards Nehru place. The students gave the biker some chase but they managed to flee. The students, who were already protesting round the clock at protest site, were joined by many others and gheraoed the Jamia Nagar police station. The students were pacified by the SHO of the area Upender Singh and an FIR was immediately lodged on the basis of an eyewitness account.



Soon SOS messages were circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook to gather at Jamia shooting spot. Soon, the girls of Jamia Millia came out of their hostels and marched towards Jamia gate number 5 where they raised slogans against the government and the intimidation techniques of the shooters.

This is the second incident of firing in Jamia within a week. Earlier on Thursday, a student was injured when a shooter opened fire at the protesters injuring one student.

"We have broken the locks of the hostel after we were denied permission to come out at midnight and join the protests outside. We came out to show those trying to use fear tactics on us that we would not be intimidated. We will fight and raise our voice," said a girl student of J&K hostel.

The two suspects are caught in a CCTV footage who are seen stationed near gate number 5 and soon after the students were seen running after them. At around the same time, a four-wheeler too bumped on the divider causing minor injuries to the occupants.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has formed several teams to arrest the shooters and is scanning the CCTV footage of the road.

"As elections are approaching they want to create panic and disrupt peace in the area. However, ours is a peaceful protest and we would continue to fight for what we think is our right," said another protester.

The case of firing incident at Jamia Millia Islamia University has been transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.