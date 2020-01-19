Guarantee card just to divert people's attention from AAP govt failures: Cong

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra on Sunday said that fearing a 'certain defeat' in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and disappointed with people's lukewarm response to his promises, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now come up with 10 'promises' in the "Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card".



Terming it as yet another "jumla" to fool the people of Delhi, Chopra said this is just "to divert their attention from the AAP Government's failures in the last five years."

"Kejriwal wasted his time clashing with the officials, the Central Government, the Lt. Governor and the Municipal Corporations of Delhi without fulfilling the promises made to the people," added Chopra. He also said that Kejriwal woke up to the reality of "serving" the people of Delhi only in the last five-six months after remaining in deep slumber for four and a half years.

Slamming the ten promises in the "Guarantee Card", Chopra said that on the one hand, the BJP Government at the Centre, with the support of the AAP Government, has kept out the unauthorized colonies falling under high-tension power lines from regularization with the application of Clause 7A in the notification. "But after seeing the backlash from the people, the Kejriwal Government is misleading the people on this issue," added the party president.

He said that Kejriwal, who now talks about providing "world class education in Delhi", could not create a new university, nor establish the 20 colleges he had promised.