GTB re-engages 31 docs dismissed without notice

New Delhi: Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital administration issued a notice on Thursday to re-engage the 31 Junior Residents who had been disengaged from service on Monday via a backdated notice issued on May 23.



"As per directions/approval of the Competent Authority, the Order regarding disengagement of 31 Consultants (MBBS)/Junior Residents recruited on purely per day per shift basis from 500 bedded COVID facility located at Ramlila Ground, GTB Enclave, dated 23.05.2021 is hereby kept in abeyance till further orders" the notice issued by Office of the Medical Director, GTB Hospital, said.

The Junior Residents also met the Medical Superintendent, and Medical Director of GTB Hospital on Thursday and wrote a letter seeking re-engagement. "Junior residents (who) were recruited between 10 to 14 May for Ramlila Maidan Covid-Care Facility were never involved in any argument against our joint-hospital, and were probably chosen randomly as Unit-3 to be disengaged on May 23", the letter states.

The 'argument' in the letter refers to an incident where some Junior and Senior residents at the facility had complained to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain about lack of proper PPE kits, masks, infrastructure and accommodation facility on his recent visit to the centre, leading to speculation that it could be a major reason behind their dismissal.

Junior Residents spoke to Millennium Post, on the condition of anonymity, and confirmed that they had indeed been told to follow the 'proper chain of command' to lodge any complaints that they might have in the future. They (the administration) are also right in saying that if we are "attached with an organisation, in this case GTB, then we should write an application or raise an issue through the formal approach/channels" instead of taking any direct or dire steps, one JR said, while another said that they also apologised to the administration on the behalf of whomsoever had approached the Health Minister directly, and "politely requested" that "all Junior Residents should not be punished for the actions of a few".

After that, they were asked to write a letter, and the administration would "speak to the Ministry". Later, they were issued this re-engagement notice. They were also asked to fill a form and submit cancelled bank cheques to resolve the issue to pending salaries for the time that they had worked at the Ramlila ground Covid facility.

"We are also finding it difficult to get job(s) anywhere in Delhi due to lesser vacancies. So, kindly grant us permission to rejoin your hospital", the Junior Residents wrote in their letter, addressed to the GTB Medical Director.

Several JRs said that they had already started looking for jobs elsewhere since Monday and some may even skip working as residents for some time in order to prepare for an upcoming AIIMS entrance exam. "I don't know if I will be able to join now because AIIMS has announced that the MD/MS entrance exam will be held on June 16th so there are only a few weeks left to prepare", one JR said.