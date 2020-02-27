Group postpones protest call near Shaheen Bagh after cops intervene

NEW DELHI: The group that has given a call to gather in large numbers at Madanpur Khadar to protest against Shaheen Bagh occupation of the road had indefinitely postponed the call after senior Police officers intervened.



The area DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena told the media that the group has called for a protest march on March 1 but has changed their plans after they were convinced by senior officers.

As a video of the call where some men were seen appealing locals at Khadar in South East Delhi to gather in large numbers to stage a protest went viral, the people of Shaheen bagh went on extra vigil and appealed people to reach the protest site in large numbers. On Wednesday night the security was beefed up at Jasola Vihar and additional companies wee called in to prevent any untoward incident.

"After talks with senor police officers and their assurance we have postponed the protest indefinitely," said the organiser. The police also is doing multiple meetings with the Shaheen Bagh protesters in an effort to convince them to clear the roads.