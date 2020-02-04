Group of men outside Jamia raises 'Goli Maro' slogans

New Delhi: A group of men on Tuesday gathered near Jamia Millia Islamia and raised "Jai Shri Ram" and "Goli Maro..." slogans. The group carrying national flags gathered near the university gate where barricades had been placed and raised slogans. Jamia Millia Islamia's official account immediately took to twitter and said, "Hindutva goons have entered Jamia Millia Islamia campus and chanting "goli maaron saalon ko" right in front of Delhi Police. We urge people to gather at gate no 7 in large numbers. Delhi Police role till today has been suspicious in handling the situation at Jamia."



A student who was protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the university, said, "Some people saw the group walk from Sukhdev Vihar side and shouting slogans. They stopped at the barricade near gate no. 1, where the main protest was going on."

Many students said that the police did not take any action, despite the group raising such slogans. In videos that went viral on social media, policemen were seen walking behind the group who were supporting CAA.

However, as the group raised slogans near the barricades, the police intervened and escorted the group through Sukhdev Vihar Metro station. Ainaz a student who was there at the protest said, "There is police deployment at Sukhdev Vihar Metro station, people saw them coming through the area, why didn't the police stop them there? If they were raising gali maaron slogans police should have said something."

Jamia has recently witnessed provocative violence incidents, wherein two separate incidents men have opened fire. Looking at the situation many students fear for their safety. "I am mentally disturbed, however, I will not stop going to the protest as the issue is bigger than our fear," said Ainaz.

Ali, another student said that despite such provocative incidents people protesting at Jamia Millia Islamia are peacefully protesting. "We will not be scared of these goons who think they can scare us," he said. Meanwhile, the group of men was seen raising pro-CAA posters at the protest site.