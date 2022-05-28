Group of men molests woman in Ggm; 2 held
gurugram: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a group of men at her house in Bilaspur area here. They also recorded her video while she was bathing, police said on Friday. An FIR has been registered at Bilaspur police station and two suspects from the neighbourhood have been nabbed, they said. The woman, in her complaint, said she was a native of Haryana's Bhiwani district. She works at a private firm here and lives at a rented accommodation in a village nearby. "We have rounded up two accused who work as painters. We are questioning them and others will be nabbed soon," inspector Ajay Malik, SHO of Bilaspur police station, said.
