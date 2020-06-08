Grocery stores try hard to keep business running in Ggm

gurugram: Already facing competition from e-commerce industry, most of the local grocery stores are making sure that they do not lose more of their customers to the online delivery agents.



For this most of the kirana stores have now begun the process of home deliveries. Moreover, the owners of grocery stores are also asking the delivery boys to cover a distance of as far as 15 kilometres to provide products to the customer.

Honing on to the loyalty of the customers, most of the owners have started using technology to improve their means of communication. Most of the offline delivery agents have now created WhatsApp groups for several societies to follow up on the orders following which they are delivering the inventories at the doorstep of the customers.

Speaking to the Millennium Post, most of the owners of grocery stores mentioned that unlike the online delivery agents they still have an edge in having better communication, customisation and maintaining loyalty of the customer.

"There is no doubt that the online delivery agents and even the big retail players have deep pockets and it is going to be very challenging for us to sustain our business in the coming years. The adverse impact of COVID-19 has just shown us a glimpse of how bad things can get. In these difficult times, we are holding on to our loyal customers and are now in constant touch with them to deliver the products. We are now focusing more on quality than quantity," says Rajender Jain, an owner of a grocery store in Sadar Bazaar.