Grievances raised by policemen while getting treatment for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Getting their family members tested, request for shifting in private hospitals and conducting further tests were among the major grievances raised by policemen in quarantine, who had tested positive for COVID-19.



Police sources said that these grievances were raised by policemen while they were getting treatment at various hospitals.

An Assistant Sub Inspector of a Delhi Police unit had informed officers to conduct tests of his family members whereas another police personnel deployed in the PCR unit had said that he has small kids at home aged 8 months and 2.1 years son. He had requested for testing his family members.

Three policemen posted in three different districts had also requested officers to shift them into private hospitals. Two policemen had also said that their first test was conducted nine days back but after that, no test was done. One constable had also raised the issue of basic necessities not being provided.

Meanwhile, from the office of Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance), a letter was written to Joint Commissioners of Police.

"The family-related issues are being sorted out by DCP (Welfare) and Nodal Officer inspector. There is a WhatsApp group called "Let's fight COVID-family" where the family members of the COVID-19 positive personnel are members," read the letter.

It further read: "The role of in charge of police posts of all the major hospitals is very essential and crucial. Some of them are already in the group. They are coordinating with the patients, police personnel admitted in respective hospitals to sort out all the issues being faced by them. Please direct them from your end as well that they should look after all Delhi Police personnel in that particular hospital, and not only their district staff. Compliance and difficulties, be posted on WhatsApp group."

According to police a welfare cell under the direct supervision DCP office has been created for reaching out to all the police families of the personnel who are posted in the District.

The families members are being contacted on telephone to share with them all the preventive steps being taken by the organization for the safety of their family members.