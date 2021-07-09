Grey Line extension to Dhansa bus stand set to open for public

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro's smallest corridor, the Grey Line, is in its final stages to open up its 1.2 kms-long extension till the Dhansa bus stand, which will end up covering parts of rural Najafgarh, with the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CMRS) about to submit its report regarding the safety and viability of the track, officials have said.



The extension was supposed to open up to the public in December last year but due to Covid-19 lockdown and subsequent breakdown in construction activities, the construction and approval for the same could not be undertaken.

"The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CMRS) has conducted an inspection of the track and is yet to submit its final report following which it will be thrown open to commuters," a senior DMRC official said.

Currently the DMRC's Grey Line, which happens to be its smallest corridor, connects Dwarka and Najafgarh in West Delhi. Following the extension, the corridor will cover parts of rural Najafgarh and will go upto the Dhansa Bus Stand Metro station.

The Dwarka station falls on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line which goes up to Noida City Centre or Vaishali. The Dhansa Bus Stand will also be the first ever underground station of the DMRC to have an entire underground floor for parking vehicles.

In an earlier official statement, DMRC Executive DIrector (corporate communications) had said that the station has been designed as a four-level underground structure where there will be the platform at the bottom followed by concourse and then an entire floor for parking above it with the roof level at the top.