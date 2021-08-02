'Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment of Delhi Metro to be opened on August 6'

New Delhi: The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of the Delhi Metro's Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of the Pink Line between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Stations were inaugurated and thrown open to commuters on August 6, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.



While the inaugural function was held online in the morning, passenger services commenced at 3 PM on both the sections, DMRC said.

"The approximately one kilometre (891 metres) long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the Metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh," a press note said. It further added that the Trilokpuri section will connect the entire 59 kilometre long Pink Line and will connect important landmarks of the city such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA, Lajpat Nagar etc.

With the opening of these sections, the Delhi Metro network will become 390 kilometres long with 286 metro stations, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (corporate communications), DMRC, said.