Green Tribunal junks plea seeking alternate methods of cremation

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to install alternative methods of cremation to reduce air pollution and also to contain the spread of COVID-19. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel junked the plea which sought the conversion of at least one-third of the number of

pyres at all cremation grounds in the Capital to alternative modes of cremation in a stipulated period of time.

"We do not find the issue raised to be a substantial question of environment to be gone into under Section 14 and 15 of the National Green Tribunal, Act, 2010," the bench said. It said however that the order will not debar the applicant from raising the issue before appropriate authorities who may consider the matter as per viability. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Parmod Kumar Bhatia and others seeking alternative methods of cremation to reduce air pollution.

The plea, filed through advocate Rahul Choudhary, said there are several reports published over the years which show that wood-based cremation contributes significantly towards air pollution.

"A study titled "Contribution of wood-based crematoria in Carbon dioxide emission and their clean alternatives" based on a study of 9 sites for

a year found that the total

wood consumed from sites was 11,593 tonnes per year and the amount of CO2 released was equal to 20,422 tonnes," the

plea said.