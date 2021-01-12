Greater Noida: Police raid Kasna supply facility, find 2 more bodies

Greater Noida: The trail of spurious liquor that killed six people in Bulandshahr led police from the district, cops from Greater Noida and the Excise Department to two dead bodies in an illegal liquor factory in Greater Noida's Kasna area. Officials said the facility was being used to pack and supply spurious liquor that killed people in Bulandshahr, to Noida, Greater Noida and Muzaffarnagar.



Police said that large quantity of spurious liquor and other materials used for its packing and supply have been recovered from the factory.

According to police, the liquor factory was busted in a joint operation by Bulandshahr and Noida police along with teams from Excise Department from site-5 in Kasna area of Greater Noida on late Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Pradeep and Santosh Sharma, both natives of Bulandshahr. Police suspect that both died after consuming the spurious liquor.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Greater Noida said that a man identified as Kalu, who is an accomplice of Pradeep, was admitted to GIMS hospital in Greater Noida on Saturday after he consumed spurious liquor and when he gained consciousness he informed police about the death of two people.

"Police raided the factory and found the two persons lying dead inside the premises. Around 36 cartons of spurious liquor, caps, wrapper, bar code and large cans used to store the liquor have been recovered from the spot. On the basis of information over the barcode, it was revealed that the liquor was meant to be supplied to Muzaffarnagar district," added Singh.

A senior police officer of Bulandshahr police said that the premises from which the factory was being run was hired for

Rs 25,000 in the name of cosmetic manufacturing unit.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had shifted into the factory on January 2. The premises is being owned by a person who is resident of Delhi. The owner and property dealer are being questioned while the bodies of deceased have been sent for the post-mortem. Further investigations into the case are underway," said Santosh Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of Bulandshahr police.