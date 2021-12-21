Greater Noida: Man beaten to death over affair with cousin

GREATER NOIDA: A 25-year-old man was killed while his cousin sister has been injured after being beaten up mercilessly by their family in Beta-II police station area of Greater Noida, said police on Monday. Preliminary investigations by police revealed that girl and her brother had a love affair but the girl's family opposed. Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident.



The matter came to light on late Sunday evening when a police response vehicle (PRV) of beta-II police station spotted a man and a girl lying injured in the bushes near Pari Chowk. Police rushed the victims to nearby hospital where the man was declared dead on arrival while the 16-year old girl has been admitted for treatment.

According to police, the duo hailed from a village in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh. "After gaining consciousness, the girl told police that she along with her cousin Raju had come to Noida on Saturday night. However, they were intercepted by the girl's brothers near Pari chowk in Greater Noida on Sunday morning and they took them to an isolated spot nearby where they thrashed them mercilessly and fled," Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said.

"Based on girl's statement police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the girl's brothers. The two accused identified as Sunil and Gore were arrested from Fatehpur district with the help of local police. A team is bringing the accused to Gautam Buddh Nagar and other evidence in the case are also being gathered for further legal proceedings," the officer added.

Police are also investigating the actual reason behind the incident. "Raid are being conducted to arrest other persons involved in the incident. The girl's condition is stable while the body of deceased was handed over to family after performing post mortem," police said.