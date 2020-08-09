Greater Noida Authority's 119th board meeting held

Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) held its 119th board meeting on Saturday, and took some important decisions for development of industrial sector in the city.



The board implemented Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics scheme 2018 which means that activities of warehousing and logistics parks and units will be allowed for land-use of industrial land. "The move will benefit those who are planning to set up industry in warehousing and logistics sector. Also the GNIDA board has increased the FAR from existing 1.5 per cent to 2+1 per cent for industrial sector," said a senior GNIDA officer.

The meeting was chaired by Alok Tandon, commissioner of infrastructure and

industrial development and also chair person GNIDA. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GNIDA Narendra Bhooshan, CEO Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari, additional CEO Yamuna Expressway Authority Ravindra Singh, ACEO Deep chandra and other authority officials participated in the meeting.