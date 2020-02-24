Greater Noida: 30-year-old woman survives fall from her 10th floor flat

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old woman survived after she fell from the balcony of her flat located on the tenth floor of a residential tower in Supertech Ecovillage-II society in Greater Noida's west area on Monday.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Soni Mishra, a native of Kanpur, and lived alone at her flat in tower B-10.

"The incident occurred around 11:30 am and police received information from one of the residents of the society," said a senior police officer of Bisrakh police station.

"The victim was breathing when she was admitted to a nearby hospital. She fell on a shade before hitting the ground and has survived but doctors have admitted her in intense care unit (ICU) at the hospital where her condition continues to be critical," officer further added.

Residents of the society said that the woman lived alone at the flat and had recently divorced.

Police suspect that she tried to commit suicide under depression.