Granting bail, court asks accused to keep peace

New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday granted bail to an accused in a murder case related to the north-east Delhi riots and as a condition, directed him to maintain peace and harmony in the locality. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav allowed the bail plea of Irshad, accused of killing 24-year-old Salman during the communal riots last year.

According to the police, Irshad was present at the crime scene and was seen leading the riotous mob, a claim refuted by the accused. Granting relief to Irshad, the judge noted that the prosecution prima facie failed to establish that his role was not similar to that of co-accused Mohd Furkan who was granted bail on June 15, 2021.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar, representing the accused, apprised the court that there was no direct evidence available against Irshad.

