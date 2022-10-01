Grand Omaxe society: Noida authority demolishes multiple encroachments

Noida: The Noida authority, on Friday, razed the alleged encroachments by residents in common area of the Grand Omaxe society in sector 93B. A total of three bulldozers were pressed into action to



carry out the demolition work including over dozen well grown palm trees that were again planted by Shrikant Tyagi's family.

The authority had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to residents of the society to remove all the illegal constructions especially those living on the ground floor. The authority's team identified nearly a hundred such illegal structures in the common area of society.

As officials arrived at the society on Friday morning, residents, staged a protest in front of the main gate and

obstructed bulldozers to enter the society.

However, with police support the authority carried out demolition activities and razed illegally built structures from nearby 30 such flats.

After removing illegal structures, the authority also removed the palm trees planted by Shrikant Tyagi's wife Anu Tyagi, earlier this week.

"The actions were taken after residents didn't pay heed to the instructions issued. We have issued several notices and even after final ultimatum, they didn't removed these structures by themselves so we have to forcefully remove them," a senior Noida authority officer said