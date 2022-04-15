'Graft in MCD's doorstep garbage collection system'

New Delhi: The BJP-led Municpal Corporation's of Delhi efforts to keep Delhi clean have been criticised by the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP accused the civic bodies of failing to fulfil its responsibilities despite spending crores of rupees on it.



Leaders of Oppositions from the three MCDs, spoke out against the civic bodies stating that the BJP-ruled MCD took Rs 70 crore to collect waste from homes, gave tender to a private company for Rs 280 crore, yet failed to ensure proper waste management. Waste management is one of MCD's key responsibilities, however, the civic body has not been able to curtail the problem of overflowing landfills, dhaalos, etc.

East MCD Manoj Tyagi said, "The private company Metro Waste Handling Pvt Ltd, which has been assigned waste management by the BJP-ruled MCD, has not cleaned streets and colonies of waste for the past one week. The company is clearly colluding with BJP leaders in a massive corruption scandal. The BJP-ruled MCDs door-to-door garbage collection scheme cost Rs 70 crore, and now Metro Waste is being paid Rs 280 crore annually for the same work. Despite this, piles of garbage are found lining Delhi's streets."

Several residents of Delhi have complained that the doorstep garbage collection scheme has not made any difference and garbage collectors don't show up to their houses on time. Additionally, several of MCD's auto-tippers and garbage collecting vans have either been out of commission or have no drivers or helpers to manage them rendering them useless as per a senior MCD official.

South MCD LoP Prem Chauhan said, "The BJP is giving Rs 50 crore per month to private companies for waste management, but in reality, no work is happening on the ground. No contractor is ready to work for the MCDs waste management throughout Delhi. BJP must answer whose pockets all the money is ending up in."

Vikas Goel, North MCD LoP added that all three MCDs are running at a loss of Rs 16 thousand crores. In reality, however this is not a loss, because this money has gone into the pockets of BJP leaders. These companies are owned by relatives and friends of the BJP, and it is from them that the BJP leaders receive hefty commissions.

The three MCDs have managed to shut down several dhaalos within the last year and install Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations but the effort has not been enough to solve Delhi's garbage problem. In 2016, South MCD had promised that areas under their jurisdiction will become dhaalo free, however, they have only managed to close down approximately 30 per cent of dhaalos

in their area. North and East MCD had made similar promises but had not been able to maintain their word.