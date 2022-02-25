Gr Noida's 1st C&D waste plant to become operational soon

Greater Noida: The Smart city Greater Noida is going to get smarter as the city's first Construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant is soon to become operational. With this the C&D waste will be converted into tiles and related material that can be used in construction work, said Greater Noida authority officials on Thursday.



As per a senior GNIDA officer, the work on construction of waste plant was started in December last year and is being developed on PPP (Public Private Partnership) model. A total of 10 collection centers are being set up in Greater Noida to collect C&D waste.

"The C&D plant, which is coming up in sector Ecotech-III of Greater Noida is expected to be ready in one and half year which will process 100 tonnes C&D waste per day. For this, the collection of waste has already been started at over 35 locations and is being brought to the under-construction processing plant," a senior official said.

The plant will be operated by Rise XI company which is already running a C&D West plant in Burari, Delhi. In Greater Noida, the plant will have capacity to process 100 tonnes of debris per day.

The authority has already collected nearly 800 tonnes of debris from more than 35 sectors of Greater Noida at the processing plant. At the plant, the iron from this debris will be separated and recycled, while the dust will be used to fill potholes and build roads.

On Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greater Noida Authority, Narendra Bhooshan held a review meeting over the development of C&D plant. Bhooshan said that the C&D waste plant will help in making Greater Noida even more clean.

"The C&D waste is coming out in large quantities in the rapidly developing Greater Noida. With the construction of this plant, the debris will be processed to make tiles etc. Till now, due to lack of processing plant, it has been thrown here and there but with collection of debris from around the sectors, cleanliness shall also be maintained," said Bhooshan.