Gr Noida will soon get 30 new public toilets

Greater Noida: The smart city Greater Noida will soon get 30 new public toilets across the streets with one of them getting open at Surajpur intersection on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA)'s CEO Narendra Bhooshan inaugurated the facility on Saturday.



As per officials, in total there will be 30 toilets out of which nine will be pink toilets, specially reserved for ladies. These toilets will be built at Pari Chowk-1 bus stop opposite NRI City, Surajpur Chowk near Yamaha-Dadri road, Surajpur near DSC road, City Park, Jagat farm near Pragyan School, Kasna Bus stop T-Point, Pi-3 roundabout Kasna road, Alpha Commercial Belt near metro and Alpha Commercial Belt.

"All 30 toilets will be built by two private companies for an overall Rs 4.71 crore and will be operated on BOOT (build, own, operate and transfer) model. These construction companies will take responsibility to maintain these toilets and the rights to place advertisements at these toilets are also given to these companies only. All these toilets will be free for public use," said a senior GNIDA officer.

The authority focus on an improved Swachh Bharat Ranking and contribute towards making the city cleaner.