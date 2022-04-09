Gr Noida: Restoration work of old villages begins

greater noida: The Greater Noida industrial development authority (GNIDA) has started work on the re-development of the oldest villages of Greater Noida — Surajpur and Kasna.



Officials said that the restoration programme will include reconstruction of streets and roads, beautification of markets, development of Sewer Treatment Plant (STP) and river front line, greenery, parking, footpath etc.

As per officials, in the recently concluded board meeting, the authority board has approved the re-development plan of both the villages. An estimated

Rs 50 crore each is being spent in the restoration of Surajpur and Kasna towns.

A provision of Rs 10 crore each has also been made in the budget as initial amount. To check the reality of both the villages, Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan visited these villages to take stock of the situation on Friday, said officials. The CEO also went to the Sirsa entry point to take stock of the works of Truckers Park. Instructions were given to develop greenery along the the Surajpur-Kasna road. At the same time, after the inspection, the CEO held a meeting with the project department and the E&Y team and asked to prepare the DPR soon after selecting the consultant.

Under the redevelopment plan, the roads and streets of both the villages will be reconstructed. The market will be beautified. Ghantaghar Chowk (Surajpur Tiraha) located in Surajpur and its surrounding area will be developed as an entertainment zone.

The CEO has directed to select a consultant for both the villages within 100 days, prepare DPR in three months and complete the tender process and start the work on the spot within a year. The target has been set to develop these two villages by 2025.