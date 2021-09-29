Gr Noida: Reservoir work nearly over, dependence on groundwater to end

Noida: After having missed several deadlines over the last decade, the Greater Noida Authority is all set to finish work on a special project started in 2010, which will end the need for residents in the area to rely only on groundwater. According to officials, the project will be over soon and residents in Greater Noida will now be able to get Ganga water in their homes by the end of this year.

The supply will be made under a special Rs 800-crore project, said officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). The project was started in 2010 and has missed several deadlines over the years.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan on Tuesday inspected the master reservoir and reviewed the progress of the project, which is in its final stages.

Preparations are underway to soon bring 85 cusecs of Ganga water to Greater Noida through the Ganges canal. About Rs 800 crore are being spent on this project and it is expected that the Ganga water would reach Greater Noida homes by the end of this year, Bhooshan said.

With the supply of Ganga water, the residents of Greater Noida will be able to get sweetwater. At present, water supply in Greater Noida is being done from groundwater only, he added.

The CEO also directed the officials to beautify the area around the master reservoir with more greenery and by putting wires and cables underground.

He also instructed them to engrave the story of the descent of the Ganga as per mythologies on the walls of the reservoir complex so that people could be made aware of the Ganga and its purity, the GNIDA said in a statement.

GNIDA General Manager A K Arora, Deputy GM Salil Yadav and senior managers Kapil Dev Singh and Rajiv Kumar were present during the CEO's visit to the reservoir.