Gr Noida: Police act in time, thwart hate event planned today

greater noida: With the Supreme Court seized of the matter and having rebuked police authorities for not curbing hate speech events by extremist Hindu leaders in recent times, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Monday was quick on its feet and averted yet another such event planned for Eid on Tuesday, booking two people for organising the programme and taking them into custody.



The two people booked include Praveen Chaudhary, the organiser of the event and Rajkumar Chaudhary, the owner of the farm where the event was supposed to be held. Moreover, the police said that they had also taken action against the two for misleadingly using an image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the poster for their event — which gave a false impression.

There remained a tense situation in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida throughout the day after police found that the event which was being propagated through the poster to be held without permission could harm peace and harmony keeping in view of the Eid festival.

According to officials, the poster was being circulated informing about a religious event to be held on May 3 at Mangatram farms in Duriyai village under Badalpur police station jurisdiction. The event was being organised by an outfit that went by the name "Hindu Raksha Sena".

"Taking cognizance of the social media post, the organiser of the event Praveen Chaudhary and owner of the venue farm, Rajkumar Chaudhary were booked under Section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and sent to judicial custody. The event has also been cancelled as no permission was sought for it," said Harish Chander, DCP (central Noida), GB Nagar.

Significantly, soon after Praveen Chaudhary and Rajkumar Chaudhary were detained by the police, Hindu leader Prabhodhanand Giri, infamous for delivering anti-Muslim hate speech at events like the Haridwar Dharam Sansad, said that the two were associated with organisations trying to hold an event on May 3. In fact, in a Facebook post, the leader also made wildly false allegations against the Badlapur police, against which the police have yet to clarify whether they will take action.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Gautam Budh Nagar ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations in the district on Tuesday to keep the peace. Police officials will remain on alert in sensitive areas in the district and drone cameras will be used for surveillance.

According to Love Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), GB Nagar, there are at least six sensitive spots in the district where heavy police deployment will be ensured in order to prevent any untoward incident.

"At the time of offering prayers, traffic arrangements will also be made here by the police. Each zone in the district has one drone camera which will be used to keep surveillance in the area," he said.

Kumar added that police teams are also alert on social media in order to keep a check on rumour-mongers. "Every police station has a team of personnel scrutinising social media for any misinformed posts being shared. Rumour mongers will be dealt with strictly," he added.