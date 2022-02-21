Gr Noida: Panchsheel Greens 2 residents protest seeking basic amenities, lift maintenance

Greater Noida: Residents of Panchsheel Greens 2 society in Greater Noida West continued their protest on Sunday as well and staged a demonstration outside the maintenance office of the society demanding basic amenities.



The residents were agitated as again this time, no one from the builder's side came to address their woes even after they had submitted several memorandum earlier

According to the residents, there are several incidents of people getting trapped inside lifts, and with no proper arrangement for maintenance, there is an atmosphere of fear among the residents. They alleged that the general manager of maintenance department Arun Dhiman didn't attend the meeting even on Sunday despite giving several assurances in the past.

"The lift either doesn't work or it fails the next day, due to non-availability of fitness certificate inside the lift, we fear that there may be a serious accident some day," a resident said, joining the protest.

"People are living in the society for the last 4 years, but even today the basic facilities that a high rise society should have like intercom, fire security equipment, security of the society, parking facilities, a good internet etc. are also longing. We have had several meetings with maintenance staff but nothing has been done yet," the resident added.

The residents have said that they will not submit any maintenance until the builder talks to them and takes their side on all their issues. The residents have submitted all their demands to the builder through email and are waiting for a reply from the builder.