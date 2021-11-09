Gr Noida: Man held for killing differently-abled wife

Greater Noida: A man allegedly killed his differently-abled wife by strangling her throat in the Ecotech-III area of Greater Noida. Police have arrested the accused and FIR has been registered against him.

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Kundan Kumar, native of village Sutyana. He strangled his wife Lakshmi, to death on Sunday evening after a feud broke out between them, said police.



Bhuvnesh Kumar, station house officer of Ecotech-III police station said that the accused is alcoholic and often fought with his wife over petty issues. "The accused used to fight with his wife as she was handicapped," said Kumar.



A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) has been registered against the accused and he was sent to jail after being produced before a court on Monday.

