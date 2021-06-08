Gr Noida high-rise residents booked for illegal vax drive

Greater Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have booked five persons including a few others for allegedly organising illegal Covid vaccination camp at a high-rise residential society in Greater Noida. Officials said that nearly 200 people were vaccinated for free in the camp organised in the society. An enquiry has been ordered into the matter which will be headed by the Chief Medical Officer.



The vaccination camp was organised on May 21 and 27 at Jaypee Greens society by some residents of the society. Those inoculated were given Covaxin but were not given the post-vaccination card and were told not to click any picture. However, when some residents downloaded the certificate online, it mentioned that they were vaccinated on May 26 at Naurangabad area in Aligarh, the FIR states.

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Additional Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Neeraj Tyagi against the organisers.

It further read that the matter was reported to health department by a resident while no prior permission was taken by the organisers before organising the camp which is violation of rules.

On Sunday, GB Nagar's Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri, Sub-divisional Magistrate Prasunn Dwivedi and local police personnel had visited the society for inspections.

Some residents told senior officials that the residents were informed on Whatsapp group about the vaccination camp and were asked to fill a Google form for those who are interested to take the jab. The camp was organised at the house of one Shubh Gautam, a resident of society who has been named in the FIR. "When we visited society for inspection and tried to question Gautam about the vaccination camp, he didn't cooperate in investigations," said SDM, Dwivedi.

A senior police officer said that preliminary investigations conducted by health department has revealed that the vaccination was issued for Urban Primary Health Center (UPHC) in Naurangabad area in Aligarh.

"While checking with the serial numbers of vials recovered from the society, the health department has found the allegations correct. Based on the complaint received, an FIR has been lodged into the matter while police actions will be followed on the basis of outcome from the inquiry set up by health department," said Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.

The FIR which is registered at Beta-II police station of Greater Noida has named Shubh Gautam, Anil Gupta, Ajay Kumar, Beena Singh, Shubhi and some other unidentified residents of the society.

Meanwhile, there is panic among those who received the jab during the vaccination camp as they are clueless as to what they were injected with.

"We are not clear what we were administered with or how we will get the second dose. Though we have not witnessed any post-vaccine complications but the satisfaction is low," a resident of society said who vaccinated himself as well as his elderly mother at the camp.