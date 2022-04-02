Gr Noida: Greek letters to go, Sectors to be renamed

Noida: Aiming to clear confusion in commuting the address, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority might change the names of residential sectors of Greater Noida, said officials. The authority has set up a committee that are exploring ways to replace sectors that are named after Greek alphabets with numerical digits.



As per officials, only the names of residential sectors like sectors alpha, beta, gamma, delta, omicron, zeta, mu etc will be replaced. However, all the industrial, education and IT sectors will remain same.

"There remains a confusion and people sometimes find it hard to commute an address as some sectors with numerical digits are also set up around these sectors. We have sought to replace the names in order to create a symmetry and a committee has been formed that will seek ways and will also take suggestions from the people of Greater Noida before being finalised," said a senior officer.

While the name of residential sectors are to be replaced, the names of all the industrial sectors will remain starting from Ecotech, the names of the institutional and IT sectors will remain from Knowledge Park One, Two, Three, Four. The names of residential sectors will be from numerical digits like Sector-one, two, three, four.