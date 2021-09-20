Gr Noida Authority to promote sports infra in rural areas

Greater Noida: In a bid to promote sports in the region, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has planned to build two wrestling arenas along with five new sports complexes.



The two wrestling arenas will be developed at sports complex in sector 37 of Greater Noida. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Narendra Bhooshan said that more emphasis in being laid on developing sports infrastructure in rural areas and provide better facilities to sports persons in the area.

A senior GNIDA officer said that four hectares of land has been marked to develop sports complex in sector 37 where the two wrestling arenas will be built. "The total cost of developing these wrestling arenas will be around Rs 60 lakhs which will include two wrestling rings along with changing rooms, toilet and sitting area for audience," the officer said.

The authority is planning issue tenders for the project soon within next one month so that the project gets completed without any delay. Apart from this, the authority will develop five new sports complexes in rural areas. They include each at village Pali, Khodna Khurd, Chuhadpur, Saini and Dhoom Manikpur.

"We are focused to provide better sports infrastructure to youths from rural areas so that they do not be deprived of facilities. Land is being identified in these villages to develop sports complex and soon we will issue tenders," said CEO Narendra Bhooshan.