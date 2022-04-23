Gr Noida: African national for beating up another

Greater Noida: A 24-year-old African national was arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly physically assualting another following an argument in Dankaur area of Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. The injured is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and have minor injuries.

According to the police, they received a complaint from African Welfare Association head late on Thursday night.



"In the complaint, the head stated that there are three African nationals who live in Sigma 2 area of greater Noida. Two of their other friends who live in Noida and Delhi had come over to their place to meet them," said Radha Raman Singh, SHO of Dankaur police station.

He further mentioned that they had a fight over some issue and one of them broke a plate on the other who had come from Delhi.

"Following the complaint, a complaint has was registered under Sections 452 (trespassing), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (using dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal code. A team was sent to the spot and the accused was arrested by our team. The other African national who was beaten up was rushed to a private hospital in Delta 2 area of Greater Noida where he is currently undergoing treatment," the SHO said.

Police said that the victim had received minor injuries while it has been found that the arrested accused didn't have a passport.

"The accused is claiming that he hailed from Nigeria but we didn't get his passport or any other document to prove his nationality. We have gotten in touch with the LIU to get his details," the officer added.