Gr Noida: 48-year-old criminal lawyer shot dead in broad daylight

Greater Noida: A 48-year-old criminal lawyer was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was going to meet a client near his house in Sector 36 area of Greater Noida on Thursday morning. Police suspect property dispute to be a possible reason behind the murder.



According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 am when the victim identified as Fateh Mohammad Khan was going to meet a client who was waiting in a car at service road adjacent to his house.

"Khan had called a client to meet him at Dadri Tehsil. As Khan stepped out of his house and started walking towards Dadri tehsil, which is around a 100 metres away from his house, two armed criminals followed him. The bike borne assailants opened fire at him and fled away from the spot," said Sujeet Upadhyay, Beta-II police station SHO.

A senior police officer said that Khan received three bullets which hit in his head and chest during the firing. "The victim collapsed on the spot and local people and his family members rushed for help. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," the officer added.

"Preliminary investigations into the case showed that the victim had property dispute with multiple people and this could be a reason for the incident. It also came to light that he had facilitated ownership of some disputed property to some people while there were also differences with his brother over property. We are investigating the case, covering all possible angles and also looking into CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits," added Upadhyay.

Following the incident, a team from Beta 2 police station and a forensic team reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. The body was sent for post-mortem while a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC has been

lodged.