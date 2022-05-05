Gr Noida: 4, including mother & son killed, 4 others injured in 4 separate road accidents

greater noida: Four people, including a mother-son duo, have died while four others have been injured in four separate road accidents reported in Greater Noida within 24 hours. Two out of the four accidents have taken place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.



In the first incident, a truck driver died after his vehicle allegedly rammed into another unidentified vehicle on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway around 2 am on Wednesday. Cops said that the truck driver might got dozed off and lost control over the vehicle.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar (36), a native of district Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. Police are yet to trace the other vehicle involved in the mishap.

"Preliminary investigations showed that the truck rammed into the unidentified vehicle from behind. The front portion of truck is damaged badly and police had to use cutters to pull out victims from the mangled vehicle. The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem and handed over to the family," Radha Raman Singh, SHO Dankaur police station, said.

In another accident at Eastern Peripheral Expressway, a mother and son duo died after their car crashed into a tractor driven on the wrong side of the road under Dankaur police station jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that the duo was returning home after purchasing medicine from Meerut. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Rinku (35) and Sona Devi (57) — both native of Nuh district in Haryana.

"The incident took place around 2:30 pm in Atta Gujran area and the duo were rushed to a nearby hospital. The duo succumbed to their injuries during the treatment. During investigation, it was found that Rinku and his mother were returning back to Faridabad from Meerut after purchasing medicine for Devi," SHO Singh added.

Two people identified as Shamsher Singh and Manjot Singh, who were on the tractor at the time of the incident, were injured in the collision. They are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the area.

The other road accidents took place in separate police stations areas of Greater Noida. A 28-year-old man returning from work after night shift died on Tuesday morning after his e-rickshaw was hit by a canter truck near LG Chowk. The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Chaudhary while the driver of the erring truck, registered in Haryana, is absconding, the police said.

Police have registered an FIR into the case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), among others.

In another incident, two men were left injured after their motorcycle was hit by an SUV near the ATS roundabout in Greater Noida under Beta-2 police station. Cops said that the victims aged around 30 year, hails from Mizoram. Their motorcycle caught fire after it was hit by the SUV around 4 pm on Wednesday and the victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries by locals.