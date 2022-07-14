Gr Noida: 4 accomplices of Chinese national running illegal club held

Gr Noida: The Noida unit of UP STF have arrested four Chinese nationals, all accomplice of Chinese national Xue Fei (36) who was living in India despite his visa expiring, and running an illegal club at a Greater Noida village. Sources said the accused were part of the hawala racket being run by Fei.



According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Ryan, Zeng Haozhe, Zeng Deye and Johnson, all were living without a valid visa.

"Ever since the arrest of Fei last month, we had been picking up people associated with him, and Johnson was found to be the business partner in the illegal club run in Greater Noida village. Names of three more people popped up during interrogation who have also been held by our teams using electronic surveillance. Apart from Johnson, the three were arrested late on Tuesday night while Johnson was nabbed on Wednesday morning," a senior official of STF said.

The three are said to be friends of Xue Fei. Fei had also been running an illegal club in Greater Noida village, and during investigation, it was found that a lot of illegal activities were being carried out at the club, including hawala and money laundering.

Meanwhile, fourteen Chinese nationals, including a woman, were detained here on Wednesday for allegedly staying in the country illegally since 2020. Police said that they all worked for a private company in Noida's Phase 2 and possessed valid passports but their business visas had expired.