Gr Noida: 32-year-old man, missing for a week, found dead

Greater Noida: Around eight days after going missing from home, the body of a 32-year old man was found from near Sirsa toll plaza of eastern peripheral expressway in Greater Noida, said police on Friday. Police investigations revealed that the man had died a few days before his body was recovered.



As per a senior police officer, the deceased has been identified as Dharampal, a resident of village Murshadpur in Ecotech-I area of Greater Noida. OmPrakash, brother of deceased, had informed police that his brother has been missing since February 18 and a case was registered.

"While police had been trying to find the missing man, an information was conveyed where the caller told police about an unidentified body lying in bushes in village Sirsa. Police called family and they identified the body," said a senior police officer.

Police said that the deceased was an alcoholic and his body was found a few meters away from a country made liquor store. "Prima Facie it appears that tha man had died a few days ago and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Reports are awaited and actual reason behind death can only be ascertained on the basis of autopsy reports," police said.