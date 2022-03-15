Gr Noida: 2 killed after car collides into electricity pole

greater noida: Two youth were killed while five other persons were injured after their car collided into an electricity pole in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, officials said. Police said that there were six people in the car who were returning from a birthday party and were heavily drunk at the time of incident.



According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Deepak Rai (23), a resident of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, and Pushpendra (33), a native of Bijnor district.

SHO of Surajpur police station, Awdhesh Kumar, said that on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday around 1 am, six people were coming back from a birthday party in Ghaziabad in

their car.

"After crossing the police lines in Surajpur area, the driver of car, identified as Akash, lost control over the vehicle which first hit a cyclist and then an electricity pole," Kumar said.

The cyclist was identified as Ghamandi who has also received critical injuries in the incident.

The other injured people are Rituraj Singh (22), Harsh Bhatnagar (24), a resident of Ghaziabad, Akash (23), and Adarsh (22), a resident of Bijnor, police said.