GPS from victim's missing phone leads cops to car that ran him over

New Delhi: The GPS tracking of the mobile phone of a hit-and-run victim ended up helping the Delhi Police find the car that ran him over. The victim, a cycling coach was badly hit by the car when he was on his cycle on the DND flyover. However, in the accident, the cyclist's phone fell into the car that hit him, leading the police to the accused.

Police said on Saturday they received information from Dharamsheela hospital about the admission of an injured person identified as Manish Jayal, a resident of Mayur Vihar.

"During the enquiry, it was revealed that at around 9 AM, the Jayal was going towards Noida on his cycle. When he was hit by an unknown car. The accused instead of helping the injured fled the spot with his vehicle," the official said.

He received severe head injuries and was unfit for a statement. Police registered a case in this regard. During the investigation, it was found that the victim's mobile phone was not found at the spot or with the victim.

"The GPS of the mobile phone was on and while tracking the location, our team with Jayal's family members, friends, reached a house in Pandav Nagar," one official said. They found a car with a broken windshield. During the search, the phone was recovered from the vehicle. Later, the driver one Gaurav (32) was arrested after he was identified by the victim's friends who were present at the spot when the incident happened. They saw the accused.