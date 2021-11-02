Govt's pilot project to train beggars for jobs

New Delhi: Aiming to make the Capital begging-free, the city government on Monday launched a pilot project to create livelihood opportunities for beggars through training and skill-building in central Delhi.



According to a survey conducted by the Social Welfare Department and the Institute for Human Development in February, there are around 20,719 persons engaged in the act of begging (PEAB) in Delhi. Of these, 10,987 are men, 9,541 women and 191 transgenders. East Delhi district has the highest number of PEABs (2,797).

The project will be conducted at Ashray Griha, Katra Maula Bux, Roshanara Road for men and Ashray Griha (DUSIB Night shelter), Khairia Mohalla, Roshanara Road for women.

The department has engaged Mosaic Pvt. Ltd. to provide training on food processing (jam, jelly, pickle) to women and Ashray Adhikar Abhiyan will offer training on wall painting and mobile repairing to men for a period of three months.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who launched the project, said the aim of the government is to make Delhi begging-free by rehabilitating PEABs. The Delhi government will provide skill training to persons engaged in begging so they can find economic opportunities in mainstream society, he said.