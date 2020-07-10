'Govts must acknowledge community transmission'

new delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday said that Central and State governments should acknowledge community transmission of COVID-19 and supplement it with continued testing and vigorous contract tracing.



In a press conference here, president of IMA, Dr Rajan Sharma said, "Acknowledging community transmission at district levels through meticulously continuing the public health activities of contact tracing and testing will ensure minimal morbidity rate. There is an urgent need for a new Post-COVID Healthcare policy providing equal priority to Non-COVID care

as well."

IMA said it has been conducting virtual meetings and providing regular feedback on the emerging issues and also monitoring the ground situation.

It added that it has been at the forefront since the pandemic started and has been a guiding force in the fight against this medical crisis. The association said that they have been coordinating with both the governments and the doctors to successfully conduct hundreds of webinars and "are continuing to sensitise and equip Indian doctors with updated information and best practices".

"In making a robust healthcare system, IMA has been involved in various activities like availing of insurance for the healthcare workers, anti-violence ordinance, inclusion of clinics, nursing homes and hospitals in the MSME, modifications in testing policy, air conditioning of public places, reopening of schools, medical education issues, PPEs in workplaces, policy for quarantine of hospitals and caregivers, plasma therapy, to name a few interventions," said Dr RV Asokan, Secretary-General

of IMA.

"IMA has also maintained a National COVID Registry of doctors who have sacrificed their lives and those who have been infected in line of duty. Violence against doctors and martyrs was handled firmly and subtly," it said in a statement here.

IMA added that they had initiated a 24X7 "Talk to a Doctor" helpline that has assisted over 22,000 people in two months. "Management of this pandemic would have still been better in place if the public infrastructure and strategies were better. There is a dire need for the government to increase its GDP allocation to 5 per cent into the healthcare structure. IMA also demands the creation of 'One Nation – One set of guidelines for health' along with a need for an All India Medical Services," added Dr Sharma.