Govt's e-ticketing app for buses sells around 20K tickets in 5 days

New Delhi: Around 20,000 tickets were bought through Delhi government's online ticketing app within first five days of its trial on cluster buses in the city, the Transport Department said on Friday.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot reviewed the trial and purchased a ticket through

the app, Chartr, on the Old Delhi Railway Station to

Kalkaji route.

The second phase of the trial of the e-ticketing app was started in cluster buses on 14 routes earlier this week. The trial will also be extended to 29 DTC buses on route number 534, Anand Vihar to Mehrauli, it said. "The app covers 332 cluster buses on 14 routes. So far around 20,000 tickets have been purchased through the app, out of which, more than 75 per cent are pink tickets purchased by female passengers," the statement said.

Female passengers can buy a single ticket for each journey, while other passengers will be able to purchase up to three tickets for a journey. Women are allowed free rides in Delhi government's buses.