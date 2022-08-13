Govt will spend Rs 5 crore to strengthen city's disaster management apparatus
New Delhi: The Delhi government will invest over Rs 5 crore to strengthen the disaster management apparatus in the city by providing latest equipment and safety gear to quick response teams, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.
"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are going to reimagine the disaster management practice in Delhi to make the city disaster-proof," he said.
The AAP-led government will provide Rs 5 crore to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) which was tasked with doing an in-depth study to improve the disaster management preparedness of the national capital.
The preliminary study by DDMA revealed that sometimes the necessary equipment to handle emergency situations is not available with the quick response teams (QRTs) of district disaster management authorities.
The QRTs, comprising civil defense volunteers (CDVs), provide 24-hour support to district disaster management authorities for carrying out immediate rescue operations during emergencies like fire and building
collapse.
Adequate equipment like rope ladder, searchlight, pickaxe, sledge hammer, spreader, battery, among others, will be provided to the QRTs in 11 districts. Five aluminum boats and 10 inflatable rescue boats will also be purchased for distribution to the five flood-prone districts of Delhi, an official statement said.
A batch of 50 CDVs will be trained for operating the boats and also as drivers in the flood-prone districts.
Heavy equipment like crane and forklifts, truck aerial lift, dumper, generator set with trolley, earth mover and recovery van beam, will be procured on rent basis through empanelled vendors, it added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Retail inflation eases to 6.71% in July12 Aug 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Parivarwad & Dostwad models will destroy country, says CM12 Aug 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Markets try to enforce mask mandate amid surge in cases12 Aug 2022 7:57 PM GMT
We must work to keep pride of Tricolour intact: Dy CM Sisodia12 Aug 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Tiranga March for national policy on employment to be taken out on Aug...12 Aug 2022 7:56 PM GMT