Govt will provide Rs 938 cr to civic bodies to pay up salaries of employees, says Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide Rs 938 crore to three municipal corporations to pay up pending salaries of their employees, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday and alleged that the BJP-led civic bodies have become "bankrupt" due to corruption by their leaders.

At a press conference, Sisodia claimed that the Delhi government does not have any obligation to provide funds to the civic bodies but it decided to do so after "seeing the suffering of MCD employees".

"Despite its own financial constraints, the Delhi government is reducing outlays to its own departments and giving Rs 938 crore to pay up the salaries of MCD

employees," he said and appealed to civic employees to keep a tab on the money to prevent it from being "embezzled by the BJP".

Several employees of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation — which together formed the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) — went on an indefinite strike last week against non-payment of salaries and pensions.