Govt will induct 150 electric buses in its public fleet today

New Delhi: The Delhi government by inducting 150 electric buses in its public fleet will enable the residents to travel free of cost for three days in electric buses plying on the roads.



The electric buses will be flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the IP Depot on Tuesday.

After the addition of the new buses, Delhi will match the national record of inducing the maximum number of electric buses in the public fleet.

These buses which are zero smoke, zero-emission, zero smoke buses have CCTV cameras, GPS, 10 panic buttons, and ramps for differently abled. The three depots — Mundela Kalan, Rajghat and Rohini Sector-37 — have been completely electrified and ready to house these 150 new buses. The remaining 150 buses are also expected to be inducted in the coming month.

After being flagged off by Kejriwal, the buses will run on major routes — Teevra Mudrika on Ring Road, Route No. 502 between Mori Gate and Mehrauli Terminal, Route No. E-44 will run on IP Depot, Connaught Place, Safdarjung, South Extension, Ashram, Jangpura and India Gate route.

Any person can travel for free on the buses between May 24-26.

Apart from this, the government will also announce a contest to promote its e-buses and encourage more people to travel and spread the word. The government will also urge its citizens to ride its e-buses, take a selfie, and post it with the hashtag #IrideEbus on their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handle and the top 3 entries will have chances to win an iPad.

"Shifting to public transport, especially sustainable modes of public transport is a lifestyle change that we wish to see in Delhiites, we really want people to travel in these buses, experience the comfort and spread the word. I've personally driven and travelled in these buses, now you can also ride in these buses which are synonyms of zero pollution, zero noise, maximum comfort," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.