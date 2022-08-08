Govt using ex-LG as 'sacrificial lamb': BJP
New Delhi: The Delhi government is trying to divert attention from the irregularities in its excise policy and using former lieutenant governor Anil Baijal as a "sacrificial lamb", the BJP charged on Saturday. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra asked why Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also heads the excise department, has spoken up now, months after the policy was implemented in November last year.
Earlier in the day, Sisodia accused Baijal of changing his stand over opening liquor vends in unauthorised areas and claimed that it led to a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the Delhi government and windfall gains for some vendors.
Sisodia said he has sent the details of the matter to the CBI and that he hoped that the agency will conduct a thorough probe into it.
"The Kejriwal government is trying to divert attention from irregularities in its excise policy by blaming (the former) L-G as they need a sacrificial lamb since the CBI probe is going to uncover those irregularities," Patra said at a press conference.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Boxers Nikhat, Amit, Nitu grab their maiden CWG gold medals7 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Talking Shop: Lost Kohinoors7 Aug 2022 8:17 PM GMT
Centre shouldn't force policies on states: Mamata at NITI Aayog meet7 Aug 2022 8:16 PM GMT
NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus on 3Ts, modernising farm...7 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
CUET cancelled at some centres after reports of sabotage, says UGC...7 Aug 2022 8:11 PM GMT