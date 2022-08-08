Govt using ex-LG as 'sacrificial lamb': BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi government is trying to divert attention from the irregularities in its excise policy and using former lieutenant governor Anil Baijal as a "sacrificial lamb", the BJP charged on Saturday. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra asked why Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also heads the excise department, has spoken up now, months after the policy was implemented in November last year.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia accused Baijal of changing his stand over opening liquor vends in unauthorised areas and claimed that it led to a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the Delhi government and windfall gains for some vendors.

Sisodia said he has sent the details of the matter to the CBI and that he hoped that the agency will conduct a thorough probe into it.

"The Kejriwal government is trying to divert attention from irregularities in its excise policy by blaming (the former) L-G as they need a sacrificial lamb since the CBI probe is going to uncover those irregularities," Patra said at a press conference.